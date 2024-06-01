Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Shares Down 1.1%

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.06. 21,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 87,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84.

Get Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,474,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.