FIFTHDELTA Ltd Lowers Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd decreased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,728,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504,063 shares during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies comprises approximately 3.4% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned about 5.29% of Innoviz Technologies worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 85.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,402,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 26.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,348,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,991 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 1,165,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,665. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

