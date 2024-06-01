Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.77

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.77 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.73). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.72), with a volume of 186,701 shares.

Filtronic Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £128.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

In related news, insider Michael Tyerman sold 16,500 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £6,105 ($7,796.93). 54.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

