First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.26

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.26 and traded as high as $21.28. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 26,158 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

First Financial Northwest Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $194.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 1.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 157.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 97,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

