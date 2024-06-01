First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up about 2.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $78,559,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 131.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 800,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 455,378 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 403,887 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,311,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,098,000 after purchasing an additional 283,634 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

FR traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 885,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,493. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

