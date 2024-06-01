First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 million, a P/E ratio of -108.70 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Northwest Bancorp news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana D. Behar acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,403.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,516 shares of company stock worth $898,012 over the last three months. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

