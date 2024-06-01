First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.83

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and traded as high as $41.27. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 12,818 shares changing hands.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $328.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
