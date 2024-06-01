First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ HISF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $44.98.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.1676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.