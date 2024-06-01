First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HISF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $44.98.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.1676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

