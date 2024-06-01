First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FTHY opened at $14.10 on Friday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24.

In other news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Daniel J. Lindquist acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 93,100 shares of company stock worth $1,335,750.

