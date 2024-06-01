First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FTHY opened at $14.10 on Friday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
