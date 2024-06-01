First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHYGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTHY opened at $14.10 on Friday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In other news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lindquist acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 93,100 shares of company stock worth $1,335,750.

