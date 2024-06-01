First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 349,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 404,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,292,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 86,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 308,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 1,473,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,261. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

