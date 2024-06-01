First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.68

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and traded as high as $58.95. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $58.91, with a volume of 993 shares.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
