First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.68

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and traded as high as $58.95. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $58.91, with a volume of 993 shares.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF ( NASDAQ:CARZ Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.38% of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

