Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BDL opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

