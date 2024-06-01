FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $194.85 and last traded at $195.38. 7,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $195.55.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day moving average is $186.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.26% of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

