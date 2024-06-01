Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a £220 ($280.97) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($219.08) to £175.89 ($224.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($217.11) to £186 ($237.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a £213 ($272.03) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £198.72 ($253.80).

Shares of FLTR opened at £149 ($190.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,551.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £155.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is £151.53. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of £120.20 ($153.51) and a twelve month high of £179.80 ($229.63).

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of £157.85 ($201.60), for a total value of £3,423,450.80 ($4,372,223.24). Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

