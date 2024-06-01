Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a £220 ($280.97) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($219.08) to £175.89 ($224.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($217.11) to £186 ($237.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a £213 ($272.03) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £198.72 ($253.80).
In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of £157.85 ($201.60), for a total value of £3,423,450.80 ($4,372,223.24). Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
