Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Up 16.7% in May

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRIW remained flat at $1.39 during midday trading on Friday. Forafric Global has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

