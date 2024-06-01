Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Up 16.7% in May

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Forafric Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AFRIW remained flat at $1.39 during midday trading on Friday. Forafric Global has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.
About Forafric Global
