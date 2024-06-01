Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Lowered to Hold at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Foran Mining (TSE:FOM – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Foran Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FOM opened at C$4.25 on Wednesday. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.67.

