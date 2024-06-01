Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.20

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and traded as high as $73.18. Formula One Group shares last traded at $73.13, with a volume of 1,376,036 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion and a PE ratio of 54.12.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,557,076.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

