Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Plans $0.50 Annual Dividend

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Forvia Stock Down 2.4 %
OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $16.00 on Friday. Forvia has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42.
Forvia Company Profile
