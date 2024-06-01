Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZAGet Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 25,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 55,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 34.27 and a quick ratio of 32.95.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Forza X1 Company Profile

Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.

