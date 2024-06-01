Foundation Mastercard Sells 104,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total value of $46,040,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,227,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,714,429,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.04, for a total value of $47,512,280.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total value of $47,138,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total value of $49,378,680.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total value of $56,144,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total value of $64,857,080.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total value of $64,500,450.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total value of $64,832,940.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total value of $65,794,260.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $446.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $460.49 and its 200 day moving average is $447.28. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after buying an additional 43,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after buying an additional 251,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.