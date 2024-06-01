Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

FC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of FC opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $59,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

