Frankly (CVE:TLK) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares.
Frankly Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44.
About Frankly
Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Frankly
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Frankly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frankly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.