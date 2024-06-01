Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $31.46. 1,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.
Freedom Day Dividend ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $99.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80.
Freedom Day Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Freedom Day Dividend ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.