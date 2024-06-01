Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $31.46. 1,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $99.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

