Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Downgraded to Hold at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.28.

Frontier Group stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 81.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 632.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

