FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Down 61.3% in May

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.74. 43,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.38.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

