FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $1.49 Average Price Target from Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.45 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTCI

FTC Solar Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.62.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.07% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 48,911 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $25,922.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,958.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 48,911 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $25,922.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,958.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 101,800 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 684,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,629.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 384,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,436. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FTC Solar by 109.1% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in FTC Solar by 162.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,960 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in FTC Solar by 39.8% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,679,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 478,265 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.