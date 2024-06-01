Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fundamental Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Fundamental Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FGF

Fundamental Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Fundamental Global has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $34.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Fundamental Global had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter.

Fundamental Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.