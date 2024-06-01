Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GANX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GANX opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Gain Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley bought 30,000 shares of Gain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

