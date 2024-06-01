Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Francesca Don Angelo Sells 10,000 Shares

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Francesca Don Angelo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Galaxy Digital stock opened at C$13.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 3.21. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.59.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.