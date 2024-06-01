GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 0.9%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $21.04. Approximately 6,051,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 15,217,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GME. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GME

GameStop Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,155.58 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 659.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 121,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GameStop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.