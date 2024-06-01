GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Bank of America

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $15.50 to $18.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GAP to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.51.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GAP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. GAP’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other GAP news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $38,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,639,785.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $664,416.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GAP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of GAP by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GAP by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in GAP by 90.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

