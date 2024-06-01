Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $121.58

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.58 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 136.50 ($1.74). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 376,090 shares changing hands.

Gateley Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.08. The company has a market capitalization of £182.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,263.64 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Gateley news, insider Victoria Garrad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,183.91). Insiders own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

