GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
GCM Grosvenor has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.
GCM Grosvenor Trading Down 0.1 %
GCMG stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.51. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
About GCM Grosvenor
GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.
