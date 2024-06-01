GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEHC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after buying an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,186,000 after buying an additional 471,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after buying an additional 889,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,143,000 after buying an additional 342,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

