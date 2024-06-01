General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE GD traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.77. 1,302,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $301.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.11.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
