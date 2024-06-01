General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,107 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 4.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in General Electric by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $3,810,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GE traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $165.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,704,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.76 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.56 and a 200-day moving average of $145.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

