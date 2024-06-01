General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Boosted by FIFTHDELTA Ltd

FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,773,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,067,830 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 15.3% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $99,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. 32,668,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,176,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

