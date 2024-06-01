Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-3% yr/yr to ~$2.25-2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-1.000 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Genesco Stock Performance
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
