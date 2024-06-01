Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-3% yr/yr to ~$2.25-2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-1.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCO

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 719,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,033. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Articles

