Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Critical Analysis

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Genetic Technologies and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolution Medicines 0 0 9 1 3.10

Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $43.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Revolution Medicines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.6% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Revolution Medicines N/A -36.41% -32.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Revolution Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $5.85 million 1.49 -$7.91 million N/A N/A Revolution Medicines $11.58 million 546.12 -$436.37 million ($3.75) -10.22

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Genetic Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetic Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through AffinityDNA, EasyDNA, and GeneType/Corporate segments. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, type 2 diabetes, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and atrial fibrillation. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne for the development and commercialization of a novel colorectal cancer risk assessment test; and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York and University of Cambridge, that assess the conflict among BRCA mutation carriers considering preventive surgery. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies. Its RAS(ON) inhibitors include RMC-6236 (multi), RMC-6291 (G12C), and RMC-9805 (G12D), which are in phase 1 clinical trial; and development candidates comprise RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), as well as programs focused on G12R and other targets. The company's RAS companion inhibitors include RMC-4630 that is in phase 2 clinical trial; and RMC-5552, which is in phase 1 clinical trial. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.