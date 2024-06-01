Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $33.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,845,000 after buying an additional 218,526 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Genpact by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,697,000 after buying an additional 623,794 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Genpact by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,002,000 after buying an additional 725,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,708,000 after buying an additional 214,986 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

