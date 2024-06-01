George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Trading Down 1.6%

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

George Risk Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Get George Risk Industries alerts:

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 31.72%.

George Risk Industries Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Risk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Risk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.