Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.79

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and traded as low as $17.48. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 42,745 shares changing hands.

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.85 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Getinge AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4164 per share. This is an increase from Getinge AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

