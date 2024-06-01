Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.79

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and traded as low as $17.48. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 42,745 shares changing hands.
Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.
Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.85 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.69%.
Getinge AB (publ) Increases Dividend
Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile
Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.
