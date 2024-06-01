Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.68

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.68 and traded as high as C$22.60. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$22.55, with a volume of 242,262 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.55517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

