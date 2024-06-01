Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.15. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

Giga-tronics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built electronic equipment, automated test, power electronics, supply and distribution solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Precision Electronic Solutions, and Power Electronics & Displays.

Featured Stories

