GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.41.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 109.81%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

