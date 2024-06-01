Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Clean Water ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Global X Clean Water ETF has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Global X Clean Water ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQWA. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.