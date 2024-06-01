Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X Clean Water ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Global X Clean Water ETF has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQWA. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
