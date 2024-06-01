Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the April 30th total of 424,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,651,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 718,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after buying an additional 60,401 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

