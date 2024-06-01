Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 529,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 89,240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,124,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

SDIV opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

