Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Trading Down 5.3%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 1,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 19,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Glucose Health Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

