GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 3,000 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $420,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,340,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92.

On Thursday, March 7th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $443,680.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $3,138,451.68.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $139.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.09. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $141.27.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 129,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GDDY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

